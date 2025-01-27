EU extends anti-Russian sanctions for 6 months

27 Jan. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas, announced that the European Union has agreed to extend anti-Russian economic restrictions.

According to the diplomat, the EU has once again extended sanctions against Russia for six months despite earlier threats from Hungary to block the restrictions.

Budapest issued a warning following Ukraine's suspension of Russian gas transit despite consumer protests.

The Hungarian government has repeatedly demanded energy security guarantees from the European Commission at various levels.