27 Jan. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Gisht-Kuprik checkpoint will be closed by Uzbekistan for renovation work. Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan have agreed to open the Kaplanbek and Navoi checkpoints for the passage of cars, buses, and for crossing the border on foot.

The checkpoints will begin operating in a limited mode today, January 27. From February 5, border control facilities will resume normal operations for travellers.

It is noted that heavy trucks will be allowed to pass through the checkpoints in the future.