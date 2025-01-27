27 Jan. 18:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Yerevan will face major difficulties if it ends cooperation with the EAEU and the CIS, CIS Secretary General Sergey Lebedev believes.

"The reality is that it will be difficult for Armenia without CIS countries, without cooperation within the EAEU and the CIS. And why do we need unnecessary complications and difficulties for the Armenian people? The CIS countries and Belarus, as far as I know, are ready to help Armenia maintain this interaction",

Sergey Lebedev said.

He also expressed hope that Yerevan, despite its shift towards European integration, will remain an important partner within the CIS framework.

The CIS Secretary General also commented on Armenia's recent agreements with the USA and its course towards the EU. According to Lebedev, signing agreements does not mean that they are implemented.

"A lot of documents are signed, but not all of them are implemented. Then life makes its adjustments",

Sergey Lebedev said.

It should be noted that on January 14, Yerevan and Washington signed an agreement on strategic partnership. Moscow did not ignore Armenia's desire to get closer to the US and the EU. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk said that the course towards European integration would be regarded by Moscow as the beginning of Armenia's distancing from the EAEU, RIA Novosti reports.