Georgia comments on EU suspension of visa-free travel for diplomats

27 Jan. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The EU's suspension of the visa-free regime for diplomats from Georgia is a technical detail, according to the Georgian Prime Minister.

"I don't see anything special about this. This is entirely a technical and symbolic step. What is important for us is maintaining peace in the country and protecting the fundamental interests of our people",

Irakli Kobakhidze said.

He stressed that Georgian diplomats could travel to the EU with or without a visa.

"This has no substantive significance",

the Prime Minister said.

Earlier today, the EU foreign ministers decided to suspend visa-free travel for Georgian officials and diplomats.