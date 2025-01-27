Lavrov discusses Syria and Palestine with UAE Foreign Minister

27 Jan. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergey Lavrov, held a telephone conversation with his Emirati counterpart, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the press service of the Russian MFA writes.

During the talks, the ministers touched upon issues related to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and discussed the situation in Lebanon and Syria.

Both foreign ministers confirmed the interest of Moscow and Abu Dhabi in the further progressive development of a multifaceted partnership

They also noted their commitment to maintainining close foreign policy coordination, including within international organizations.