Hungary to share European integration experience with Georgia

27 Jan. 20:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

A delegation led by the Speaker of the Georgian Parliament, Shalva Papuashvili, is visiting Budapest, where he and his Hungarian counterpart László Kövér signed a cooperation agreement between the two countries, the parliament of the republic reported.

The statement noted that the new agreement emphasizes the friendly relations between Tbilisi and Budapest, as well as their common European values.

"Its goal is a mutually beneficial bilateral exchange of experience. According to the agreement, the National Assembly of Hungary will share its experience related to integration into the EU with the Georgian Parliament and will help in every possible way to achieve progress on the path to EU membership",

the press service of the Georgian Parliament said.

Let us remind you that the Georgian parliamentary delegation has been in Budapest since January 26. During the visit, meetings with Hungary's President and Prime Minster are planned.