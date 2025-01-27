Iran announces purchase of fighter jets from Russia

27 Jan. 21:35 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran has purchased a batch of Russian Su-35 aircraft.

It has been confirmed on January 27 by Ali Shadmani, General of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

He decided not to specify the number of aircraft purchased from Russia, emphasizing that they are all needed to strengthen the country's defense capability.

"Whenever necessary, we make military purchases to strengthen our air, land, and naval forces",

Ali Shadmani said.

Let us remind you that several days ago, it was reported that within the next two months, Russia and Iran would formalize an agreement on the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway.