EU to begin easing sanctions against Syria

The foreign ministers of the 27 EU member states have agreed on a roadmap for the gradual lifting of sanctions against Syria, according to High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas.

"EU foreign ministers have just agreed on a roadmap for easing EU sanctions against Syria",

Kaja Kallas said.

Earlier, Türkiye raised the idea of starting the process of lifting sanctions against Syria. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan intended to discuss this at a meeting with European Commissioner Hadja Lahbib.

