Turkish Ministry of Health reports on condition of those injured in hotel fire

27 Jan. 22:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Forty-seven people injured in the fire at the Kartalkaya ski resort in Bolu Province have been discharged from hospitals, the Turkish Ministry of Health reported.

Another four people injured in the incident are still under the supervision of doctors.

Fire in Türkiye

A devastating fire in a hotel in Türkiye occurred on January 21. At the time of the incident, there were 238 people in the building, about 80 of whom lost their lives. Another 50 guests and hotel employees sustained injuries.

According to preliminary data, the cause of the fire could have been a violation of safety regulations in the kitchen while cooking.