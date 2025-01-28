Baku reveals number of Armenia's mine terror victims in 2024

28 Jan. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijan’s General Prosecutor Kamran Aliyev said that 41 individuals became victims of mine and unexploded ordnance explosions in Azerbaijan in 2024.

According to him, of these victims, 5 lost their lives, while 36 others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

The Prosecutor General further noted that since November 2020, a total of 382 individuals have been affected by mine and UXO explosions, with 70 fatalities and 312 injuries of varying severity.