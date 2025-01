28 Jan. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads is completing construction of the Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha road.

The total length of the road measures 81.7 km, which is nearly 20 km less than the Victory Road.



The path of the class I technical standard stretches over the initial 48 km, featuring 6 lanes, followed by an additional 33.7 km with 4 lanes.

Currently, work on the project is being completed, including the laying of the wear layer of the asphalt concrete surface.