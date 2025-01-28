Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry honors Holocaust victims

28 Jan. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan has published a post timed to January 27 - International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

“On January 27 - International Holocaust Remembrance Day, we honor the memory of the victims of one of the worst atrocities in the history of mankind," the publication of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry reads.

The ministry recalled that Azerbaijan opposes religious and ethnic hatred, genocide and crimes against humanity and condemn all forms of anti-Semitism, xenophobia, and manifestations of intolerance.