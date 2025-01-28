Arab company to invest about $6 bln in projects in Georgia

Georgia and the United Arab Emirates have signed a memorandum on investing $6 billion in Georgia's economy, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said
"The agreement envisages investing $6 billion in our economy, and it is particularly important in developing our country," Kobakhidze said.
According to him, Emaar Hospitality Group, a UAE-based real estate development company, will implement the investments in Tbilisi, Batumi and the seaside village of Gonio in Adjara.
The PM said the deal paved the way for a “multifunctional development project” in the locations.
"These developments will greatly contribute to the growth of our country’s economy, accelerate economic progress, create new job opportunities, and attract additional investors to our nation”, Kobakhidze said.