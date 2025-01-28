Arab company to invest about $6 bln in projects in Georgia

28 Jan. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgia and the United Arab Emirates have signed a memorandum on investing $6 billion in Georgia's economy, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said

"The agreement envisages investing $6 billion in our economy, and it is particularly important in developing our country," Kobakhidze said.

According to him, Emaar Hospitality Group, a UAE-based real estate development company, will implement the investments in Tbilisi, Batumi and the seaside village of Gonio in Adjara.

The PM said the deal paved the way for a “multifunctional development project” in the locations.