28 Jan. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expressed support for Georgian Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili's defense of Tbilisi's independence.

"It’s time for the bureaucrats in Brussels and the Soros-network to stop attacking the government in Georgia. I expressed my support to Chairman Papuashvili in their fight for Georgia’s sovereignty," Orban said on X.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó confirmed that despite the EU’s decision to suspend the visa-free status, Hungary would continue to allow Georgian diplomats visa-free access.

Szijjártó emphasized that the decision regarding Georgia’s future lies with Tbilisi, not Brussels.

EU foreign ministers decided to suspend visa-free travel for officials and diplomats from Georgia on January 27.