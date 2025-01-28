Istanbul prosecutor launches new probe into opposition mayor

28 Jan. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The chief public prosecutor's office in Istanbul has opened another investigation into Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu after he criticized legal probes into opposition-run municipalitiesю

Imamoğlu accused a legal expert of serving as a political tool to oppress the opposition.

The new investigation comes a week after a judicial probe was launched against Imamoğlu for “statements qualifying as threats” against Istanbul’s chief public prosecutor and his family.

Imamoğlu has already been sentenced in 2022 for insulting public officials when he criticized a decision to cancel the first round of earlier municipal elections.