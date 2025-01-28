Moscow would like U.S. to agree to appointment of Russian envoy quickly

28 Jan. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Moscow would like Washington to expedite its consent to the appointment of a new Russian ambassador to the United States, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

"We, of course, would like the decision on this matter to take place sooner, because, in our opinion, the normal functioning of foreign institutions headed by ambassadors is a prerequisite for any dialogue," Sergey Ryabkov said.

According to him, the fact that the Russian ambassador in Washington is absent due to the failure of the U.S. side to issue him an agrement is undesirable.