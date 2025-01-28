Letter on Armenia's anti-Azerbaijani policy admitted as official UN document

28 Jan. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Western Azerbaijan Community has sent a letter to UN Secretary-General António Guterres regarding former Armenian President Levon Ter-Petrosyan's notorious speech in 1993, where he confirmed that ethnic cleansing and occupation were part of Armenia's state policy and called the expulsion of Azerbaijanis from Armenia a historical achievement.

The letter was published as an official document of the United Nations.

"Our letter to the UN Secretary-General regarding this extraordinary evidence, which confirms that Armenia's state policy is racist and criminal against humanity and peace, has been published as an official document of the UN General Assembly and the UN Security Council," the statement reads.

It was noted that the dissemination of this letter as an official document of the UN's highest bodies is of great importance in terms of determining Armenia's responsibility for these crimes in the international legal context.