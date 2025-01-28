Iran reports growth in non-oil exports to West Asian countries

28 Jan. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran's non-oil exports to a number of West Asian countries, including Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, and Bahrain, increased during 9 months of the current Iranian year compared to the same period of last year, Director General of the West Asia Office of the Trade Promotion Organization of Iran (TPOI) Abdul Amir Rabihavi said.

According to him, Iran's non-oil exports to Saudi Arabia rose from $200,000 to $23 million, non-oil exports to Lebanon from $18 million to $23 million, and non-oil exports to Bahrain - from $7 million to $11 million, IRNA reported.

Rabihavi added that Iran's non-oil exports to Iraq increased by 35% year-on-year, non-oil exports to the UAE by 11%, non-oil exports to Türkiye by 59%, and non-oil exports to Kuwait by 31%.

Non-oil exports to Syria increased by 21%, non-oil exports to Qatar by 14%, non-oil exports to Jordan by 508%, non-oil exports to Saudi Arabia by 9795% and non-oil exports to Oman by 15%.