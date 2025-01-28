Envoy highlights 'monolithic' Russia-China friendship

28 Jan. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian-Chinese relations, rooted in mutual trust and friendship, remain unshakable, enabling the two countries to closely coordinate their positions amid evolving global challenges, Russia’s Ambassador to Beijing Igor Morgulov said.

"Our mutual trust, reciprocal support, and friendship are as solid as a monolith. Amid swift transformations in the international situation, Russia and China sustain robust coordination, collaborating to uphold global strategic stability," Morgulov said.

The envoy emphasized that Russia and China shared a long-standing history of bilateral ties, actively working to expand and deepen exchanges and cooperation in the political, economic, and humanitarian fields.