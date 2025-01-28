Russian delegation arrives in Syria

28 Jan. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A Russian delegation arrived in Damascus today, marking the first visit by Russian officials to Syria since the ouster of the Bashar Assad regime last December.

A Russian delegation is led by the special presidential envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Russia's deputy foreign minister Mikhail Bogdanov and special presidential envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev.

This is the first visit to Damascus by Russian officials since December 2024, when Bashar Assad stepped down as Syrian president and left the country.

Neither side disclosed how long the trip would last or the specific items on the agenda.