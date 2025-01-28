Kazakhstan to speed up signing of NPP construction agreements

28 Jan. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kazakhstan's government plans soon to sign all the necessary agreements in order to construct the country's first nuclear power plant, and also determine the regions for constructing the second and third plants, Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov said.

"We will conclude in the near future the necessary agreements to construct the first nuclear power plant in the Almaty Region. We are also conducting an assessment in the regions to find sites for constructing the second and a third nuclear power plants," Olzhas Bektenov said.

Earlier, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the importance of accelerating the construction of the nuclear power plant near Lake Balkhash.