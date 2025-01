28 Jan. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

A major fire has occurred at the Lilo Market in Tbilisi. According to the local Emergency Management Service, the fire began to spread from a two-storey building where a warehouse and shops are located.

At the moment, the affected area has reached to 5,000 square meters. All visitors and sellers have been evacuated.

Eight firefighting teams and several special vehicles are taking part in extinguishing the fire.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.