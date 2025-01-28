Uzbekistan to switch to solar energy

28 Jan. 19:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Uzbekistan will actively adopt green energy technologies, for example, half of the rooftops in the country will be equipped with solar panels.

"Instructions have been issued to develop a program for the installation of solar panels and solar collectors (solar water heaters) on at least 50% of the roof area of ​​residential and commercial buildings",

Minister of Energy of Uzbekistan Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov said.

A large-scale program to improve energy efficiency is being implemented in the republic. Additional "green" capacities will be created, including the development of solar energy, which will provide 1 GW of extra energy in addition to the already planned 3.5 GW.

Uzbekistan also intends to launch 3,000 small hydroelectric power plants in two years.