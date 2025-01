28 Jan. 19:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

A fire broke out in the warehouse of a furniture manufacturing company in Yerevan, according to a statement released by the Rescue Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Armenia on January 28.

The fire was reported at about 15:42 local time (14:42 Moscow time). There is no information yet on the area affected by the fire.

Initially classified as a second-category fire, but it was raised to the third category at 17:30 (16:30 Moscow time) .