Plane collides with birds in Kazakhstan

28 Jan. 20:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

A FlyArystan passenger plane flying from Uralsk to Astana collided with birds during the flight, the airline's press service reports.

It is reported that the pilots decided to continue the flight as the plane did not receive significant damage.

Upon landing, specialists examined the plane and discovered damage to the fuselage and compressor blades of one of the engines.

The remains of the birds will now be tested for DNA to identify their species.

The airline noted that the number of incidents with birds in the air increased by 30% last year.