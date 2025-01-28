Türkiye closes over 4,000 hotels in three years

28 Jan. 20:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

Following inspections, more than 4,000 hotels have been closed in Türkiye over the past three years. This is approximately 17% of the total number of accommodation facilities in the country, Turkish media report.

The wave of closures has begun after the tightening of hotel certification rules adopted in 2021 and 2023.

Three years ago, Türkiye had almost 26,000 hotels in the country.

The largest number of closed hotels were in Istanbul, with almost 770 accommodation facilities closed. More than 500 facilities failed to obtain certification in Izmir, while in Antalya, a popular destination for domestic tourists, almost 400 establishments lost their rights to conduct tourism business.