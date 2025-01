28 Jan. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Restrictions on the passage of motor vehicles will be introduced in Tbilisi due to construction work on the implementation of the tunnel project connecting University Street and Petre Kavtaradze Street.

According to reports, the restrictions will affect a section of Levan Aleksidze Street. Road services will close the section between houses No. 5 and 6. Traffic will be closed from January 29 to March 31.

Motorists will be able to drive directly from University Street to Kavtaradze Street.