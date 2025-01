28 Jan. 21:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to a relative of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic Ali Khamenei, Iranian authorities will try to minimize actions that could provoke the USA, the Financial Times reports.

"Iran is trying to minimize actions that could provoke Washington, even if an agreement is not ultimately reached",

the relative of Ali Khamenei said.

According to him, after the Israeli strikes on Iran, Hezbollah and Hamas, the IRI leadership's opinion about the country's strength in the region has changed.