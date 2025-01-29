Historic municipal elections underway in Azerbaijan

29 Jan. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Voting for municipal elections started on January 29 at all polling stations in Azerbaijan at 08:00.

There are 5,846 polling booths for municipal elections. The number of eligible voters is 5,961,987.

A total of 8,071 municipal representatives will be elected in 685 municipalities among 118 electoral districts. A grand total of 16,092 candidates were enumerated on the ballots for the municipal elections, including 7,588 neutral candidates.

About 31% of the candidates are women, approximately 41% of candidates running in the municipal elections are between 21 and 35 years of age.

Altogether 70,625 observers were accredited by the Central Election Commission and District Election Commissions for the municipal elections. Of the observers, 26,260 are observers nominated by 24 political parties.

Web cameras have already been installed at 1,000 polling stations.

The voting process will run until 19:00.

This morning, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev voted at the polling station No. 1 of Sabail constituency No. 7 located at secondary school No. 6.

The Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan said they will publish preliminary information by the end of the day.