Lachin airport to open this year - Ilham Aliyev

29 Jan. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The international airport will be put into operation in Lachin in 2025, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at the meeting dealing with transportation issues.

He noted that Heydar Aliyev International Airport transported a record number of passengers in 2024 - more than 7 million, and the analysis conducted by the ministry of transport shows that this figure will increase further.

"It was proposed that a new terminal complex be built at Heydar Aliyev International Airport. I also supported the idea," Ilham Aliyev said.

The head of state noted that work is now underway on the project and feasibility study of this new terminal, this work has already been started. According to the him, Azerbaijan will become an international center for air transport.