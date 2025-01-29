Mothballing of damaged Nord Stream 2 gas line authorized

29 Jan. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Danish Energy Agency issued a permit to Nord Stream 2 AG, the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, for mothballing of the damaged pipeline, the authority said.

"On January 28, 2025, the Danish Energy Agency issued a permit to Nord Stream 2 AG to perform certain activities at the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline facility in the Baltic Sea," the regulator said.

Workers intend to preserve the damaged pipeline, installing special plugs on each open end of the pipe in order to prevent fur5ther gas release and ingress of oxygen-saturated seawater.

Nord Stream 2 AG is expected to complete pipeline activities from April 1 to September 30, 2025 and they will last for 2-3 weeks.