Russia urges Israel to lift ban on UNRWA operation

29 Jan. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia calls on the U.S. authorities to exert pressure on Israel to make it lift the ban on the activity of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in the Gaza Strip, Russia's Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya said.

"We support the calls on Israel issued by the UN Secretary General and the UNRWA Commissioner General, and demand that Israel uphold its international legal obligations and repeal the aforementioned legislative acts," Nebenzya said.

According to the diplomat, the enforcement of the law banning UNRWA’s operation will harm severely to the prospects of the fragile truce all of us want to stay in place.

In autumn, 2024, the Knesset passed a law banning the activities of UNRWA in Israel. The bill was drafted following reports about the alleged participation of the agency's employees in the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023.