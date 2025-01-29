Armenia’s new judge elected to ECHR

29 Jan. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) elected Vahe Grigoryan as judge to the European Court of Human Rights in respect of Armenia, PACE said.

Vahe Grigoryan, having obtained a majority of votes cast, is elected judge of the European Court of Human Rights for a term of office of 9 years which shall commence not later than 3 months after his election.

Judges are elected by PACE from a list of three candidates nominated by each state which has ratified the European Convention on Human Rights.