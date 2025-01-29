Ilham Aliyev congratulates Xi Jinping on Spring Festival

29 Jan. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of China Xi Jinping on the occasion of the upcoming Spring Festival, according to the Azerbaijani president's official website.

The Azerbaijani leader stressed it is gratifying to see Azerbaijan-China interstate relations reached the level of strategic partnership.

He noted that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the comprehensive development of cooperation with China, which is built on strong foundations of mutual trust and confidence.

Ilham Aliyev expressed confidence that Azerbaijan and China will successfully continue joint efforts to further strengthen and deepen friendship and cooperation.