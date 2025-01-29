Netanyahu to meet with Trump in U.S.

29 Jan. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with President Donald Trump at the White House on February 4, the two governments said.

Netanyahu is set to become the first foreign leader to meet with Trump during his second term with a trip to the White House next week.

“I look forward to discussing how we can bring peace to Israel and its neighbors, and efforts to counter our shared adversaries,” Trump wrote in a letter to Netanyahu.

The U.S. leader had previewed his plans to meet with Netanyahu, saying that the PM would be coming to Washington to meet with him “in the not too distant future.”