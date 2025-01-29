More than half of Armenian residents support idea of ​joining EU - survey

29 Jan. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

About 55% of Armenian residents have a positive attitude toward the government-approved bill on the republic's accession to the EU, according to a survey conducted by the GALLUP International Association.

Some 23% of respondents are completely positive about the EU accession bill, while nearly 32% are somewhat positive. More than 31% of respondents are negative and nearly 14% found it difficult to answer.

According to the survey, more than 50% believe that Armenia will join the EU within the next 10 years, while 40% do not believe this will happen.