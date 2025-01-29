Armenia to revise national security strategy

29 Jan. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia will introduce changes to its national security strategy, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced on January 28, speaking on the occasion of the 33rd anniversary of the Armenian Armed Forces.

"In accordance with the national security strategy, which will, of course, be revised and transformed in the near future, the army holds a leading position in our state and within our system of national values," Nikol Pashinyan said.

Earlier, the Armenian government approved a draft law initiating the process of the country's accession to the European Union.