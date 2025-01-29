Ten new metro stations to be built in Baku

29 Jan. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The development scenarios of the Baku metro were analyzed and the most optimal scenario was selected, chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency Anar Rzayev said.

"Ten new stations will be built and four stations will be connected. These 10 stations are the extension of the “Purple Line” to Babak Avenue and the “Green Line” to the “Hazi Aslanov” metro station," Anar Rzayev said.

According to him, the extension of the “Purple Line” will also expand the use of the “Avtovagzal” and “Khojasan” metro stations and will once again significantly reduce the pressure on the 20 January metro station and that roundabout.

The extension of the “Green Line” from “Hazi Aslanov” will benefit thousands of citizens who use the city center to travel to and from the shopping center in Khojasan on a daily basis.