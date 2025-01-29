First power unit of Kazakhstani NPP may be built in 8 years

29 Jan. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Darya Melekhova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The head of the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan shared a forecast on the construction schedule of the first power unit of the Almaty NPP. According to him, the building will take 8 years.

The first power unit of the NPP in Kazakhstan can be built within 8 years, the head of the Ministry of Energy of the Republic, Almasadam Satkaliyev, said.

"Based on the average global timeframes, we will raise the issue with official vendors about the possibility of accelerating these deadlines so that we can build the first unit within 8 years,”

- Almasadam Satkaliyev said.

He emphasized that on average, the construction timeframe is 10-12 years.