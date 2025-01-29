Summer vacation in Dagestan becomes unusually popular with Russians

29 Jan. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Russians have started booking hotels in Dagestan more often for the summer 2025. The number of bookings has increased by 2-3 times. Tour operators sees this an unusual situation for the republic that is due to the fuel oil spill in the Black Sea.

Tour operators have recorded an unusual increase in early hotel bookings for the summer 2025 in Dagestan. According to ATOR, they have increased by 2-3 times.

"The companies Dolphin, MultiTour, Coral Travel, Fun&Sun and Alean have recorded a noticeable increase in bookings for beach tours to Dagestan without a flight compared to the beginning of last year. In particular, MultiTour’s sales volumes increase by 3 times, Fun&Sun’s - by 2.5 times, and Alean’s - by 2 times,”

- ATOR informed.