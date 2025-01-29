Construction of shoreline protections system kicks off in Anapa

29 Jan. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The construction of fortifying groynes has begun along the Anapa coastline for preventing recurrent oil contamination. Their length is 7.5 km.

A special map with the fortifications and explanation of how they work has been made.

"First, about 1 m deep ditchers are being excavated, than groynes nearly 2 m high are being poured. A polypropylene net about 3 m wide is laid in front of the ditch. It will retain fractions of fuel oil that the sea throws out,”

- the Krasnodar Territory Operational Headquarters reported.