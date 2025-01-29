Baku, Ankara strengthen economic partnership

29 Jan. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Mikayil Jabbarov's social media

Azerbaijan and Türkiye discussed strengthening economic partnership. Earlier, a trilateral meeting of representatives of Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Uzbekistan took place in Ankara.

The head of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov reported on his page on the social network X about a meeting with Turkish Minister of Trade Omer Bolat.

The talks between the parties took place in Ankara. The ministers discussed strengthening of the economic partnership between the two countries.

In addition, the heads of departments discussed increasing trade turnover, support of businesses and investment stimulation