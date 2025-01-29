Plane with patient makes hard landing in Abkhazia

29 Jan. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The emergency happened with a light aircraft in the most remote village of Abkhazia, Pskhu. There were three people on board of the aircraft that made a hard landing.

The details were given by the head of the fire rescue brigade for Sukhum and Sukhumi region, Timur Kvitsinia. According to him, the An-2 plane took off from the village of Pskhu, which is considered the most remote village in Abkhazia, and was heading to Sukhum. There were three people on board: two crew members and a passenger, a resident of the village, who needed to be taken to the hospital.

However, in the end, the plane made a hard landing in Pskhu.

“No one needed medical assistance,”

– Kvitsinia said.