Moscow evaluates Baku-Yerevan border talks progress

29 Jan. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

According to Moscow, Baku and Yerevan have made progress on the issue of border delimitation and demarcation. The part of the border has already been demarcated.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk noted the progress of Azerbaijan and Armenia in the process of border delimitation and demarcation.

According to him, the work of the trilateral working group of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia “has not been formally stopped”.

Overchuk emphasized that the parties discuss the issue from time to time, Baku and Yerevan meet within the framework of the border delimitation and demarcation commission.

The Deputy Prime Minister stated that part of the border has already been delimited and demarcated. Russia has always welcomed this kind of contacts and work.