Brussels extends EU mission in Armenia for two years

29 Jan. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: EUMA

The EU Monitoring Mission will remain in Armenia for another two years. The corresponding decision was approved by EU ambassadors at a meeting in Brussels.

The European observers will operate in Armenia for another two years, Armenian media report.

According to them, the extension of the EUMA mission mandate was agreed upon by the EU ambassadors at a meeting held today in Brussels. The diplomats agreed to extend the mission for two years, thus, its powers will remain in force until February 19, 2027.

The details of the mandate have not changed, as well as the number of observers: 165 foreign observers and 44 representatives of Armenia will operate in the framework of the mission.