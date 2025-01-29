Georgian delegation to visit Armenia

29 Jan. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian government delegation will arrive in Yerevan tomorrow. The purpose of the trip is to participate in the next Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation.

On Thursday, January 30, the Georgian government delegation headed by Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze will leave for Armenia, the government administration informs.

The purpose of the visit to the neighboring republic is to participate in the meeting of the 14th Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the two countries.

The Prime Minister will be accompanied on his trip to Yerevan by Minister of Economy Levan Davitashvili, Minister of Foreign Affairs Maka Bochorishvili, Minister of Infrastructure Irakli Karseladze, Minister of Agriculture David Songulashvili and others.