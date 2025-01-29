Melikov reports Putin on development of Dagestan

29 Jan. 20:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A meeting between Vladimir Putin and Sergey Melikov took place in Moscow. The head of Dagestan told the president about the development of the republic.

Melikov expressed gratitude to the head of state for the opportunity to meet, as well as for his visit to Derbent in 2023. The head of the region recalled Putin's meeting with a local girl.

Speaking about Dagestan, Melikov said that today the republic is developing on a par with other Russian regions. He noted that in 2024, the volumes of industrial production in the region increased by over 6.5%, and agricultural - by over 7.5%.

The head of the republic also emphasized that today in Dagestan, wages have increased by 15% to over 40,000 rubles.