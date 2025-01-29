29 Jan. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Gardeners of Kabardino-Balkaria set a new record for apple yield last year. The geography of deliveries is expanding: the apples from KBR are delivered to almost 50 Russian regions.

Over a million tons of apples were harvested last fall, the Ministry of Agriculture of Kabardino-Balkaria reports.

The department specified that compared to 2023, the harvest was over 30% bigger and set an absolute record for the region.

The ministry assured that all harvested fruit is checked before being sent to consumers in other regions.