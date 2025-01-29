Kabardino-Balkaria apples harvest break record

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza
Gardeners of Kabardino-Balkaria set a new record for apple yield last year. The geography of deliveries is expanding: the apples from KBR are delivered to almost 50 Russian regions.
Over a million tons of apples were harvested last fall, the Ministry of Agriculture of Kabardino-Balkaria reports.
The department specified that compared to 2023, the harvest was over 30% bigger and set an absolute record for the region.
The ministry assured that all harvested fruit is checked before being sent to consumers in other regions.