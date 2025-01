29 Jan. 21:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

A resident of Vladikavkaz will be sued for extremist statements on the Internet, the press service of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for North Ossetia informs

According to the investigation, in May 2024, the man insulted a messenger user on ethnic grounds. He had previously been brought to justice for extremism.