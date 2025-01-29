Georgian delegation to stay in PACE

29 Jan. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The powers of the Georgian delegation to PACE will not be suspended at the moment, but this may happen in April if the Georgian authorities do not fulfill a number of demands from the Council of Europe, the Assembly’s resolution reads.

“The Assembly will have the opportunity to review the powers of the Georgian delegation, including the suspension of the above-mentioned rights, at its partial session in April 2025 in the light of the progress achieved in relation to the issues mentioned in the document,”

– the authors of the resolution wrote.